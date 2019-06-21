Raney Aronson-Rath has a simple way of explaining her complicated job as executive producer of the PBS "Frontline" documentary series.
“Really what I’m doing is sitting in edit rooms asking tough questions,” she said.
Asking those questions is one way she keeps "Frontline" devoted to a cause that she believes in passionately: fair and intelligently reported current-affairs journalism that holds powerful people and organizations to account.
Aronson-Rath was the guest Thursday at Morning Fill Up, a speaker series sponsored by The Numad Group and the Bush Foundation at The Garage, a co-working space in downtown Rapid City.
During an hour-long conversation with host Matt Ehlman of The Numad Group in front of an audience of about 200, Aronson-Rath explained some of the behind-the-scenes values and practices that have made "Frontline" one of the most respected and acclaimed organizations in journalism.
At the heart of “Frontline” reporting is a practice that Aronson-Rath described as “Socratic” — a reference to the Socratic Method, which involves persistent questioning to stimulate critical thought. In the context of journalism, Aronson-Rath said the method involves a manager asking tough questions of a reporter to challenge any assumptions that may have been brought to a story.
“You say something, and I argue against you,” Aronson-Rath said, “and somehow in that conversation, we come up with what we believe is fair.”
Aronson-Rath grew up in rural Vermont, where her parents decided to live off the grid during the 1970s. She described a public-school debate coach, Marilyn Childs, as a mentor who showed her she could compete with peers from across the country.
After earning degrees from the University of Wisconsin and the Columbia School of Journalism, Aronson-Rath began a career in journalism that included jobs at The Wall Street Journal and ABC News.
She joined "Frontline" in 2007 and was eventually chosen and mentored by the series’ founder, David Fanning, to be his successor as executive producer. She has held that job since 2015.
About her mentors, Aronson-Rath said, “I’ve gravitated toward people who told me I needed to do better, not that I did great.”
Under Aronson-Rath’s leadership, "Frontline" has won every major award in broadcast journalism. The Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Awards gave "Frontline" a Gold Baton this year for “an exceptional lineup of outstanding programs that illustrated how well it both champions traditional documentaries while also forging ahead with cutting edge, adaptive content.”
Aronson-Rath said she strives to modernize "Frontline" for new generations of viewers who consume their news in different ways, while she also works to maintain the 36-year-old series’ core ethos of fairness. She has done that in part, she said, by resisting the urge to rush stories onto air in this modern era of minute-by-minute news cycles.
“I have a statement at ‘Frontline’: We don’t skip at ‘Frontline.’ We walk at ‘Frontline,’” she said. “The reason I say that is because I don’t want us to skip any steps before we publish.”
Ehlman asked Aronson-Rath what she hopes future viewers will say when they review "Frontline" films. She expressed a hope that the films will not be seen as “disposable.”
“When we make a ‘Frontline’ film, my hope is that you can watch it today and learn something, but in five years you can also watch it and say, ‘That’s what was happening then,’ and it would still have meaning,” she said. “So I hope we have a sustained quality to us, and I think we do.”