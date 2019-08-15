A new workshop is giving stressed, exhausted entrepreneurs and employees a chance to catch their breath.
“Fuel Your Success: Wellness in the Workplace” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at The Joy Center, 1351 St. Joe St., in Spearfish. The cost is $99. The workshop brings together local experts in physical and mental health, nutrition, sleep and more.
“Fuel Your Success” is being presented by the SD CEO–Women’s Business Center in Spearfish. Director Michelle Kane said self-care is a common struggle among entrepreneurs who go to the center for business counseling and among women who attend SD CEO networking events.
“People are so incredibly busy and stressed out. They’re working long hours and feeling overwhelmed. We all need to step back,” Kane said. “Everyone is just on overload so to be more efficient and have more personal fulfillment, we thought let’s … give people tools and ideas to better take care of themselves. When we all feel better, we do a better job at our jobs.”
“Fuel Your Success” will give each person tips and tools to use for improved health and self-care. The event also is intended for small businesses that want to encourage healthy lifestyles for employees but aren’t able to offer formal wellness programs.
In addition to topics about physical health, “Fuel Your Success” incorporates a mindfulness and meditation presentation to teach people how to alleviate stress on the job.
“Mindfulness is trendy but maybe we need some reminders … to step away or maybe do a little deep breathing in the bathroom,” Kane said.
Speakers and the agenda for the day include:
- Aric Bakeberg, owner of the newly opened Crown Town Cuisine, will give a presentation about making a healthy meal to take to work. He’ll also cater lunch for the workshop.
- Stephanie Iverson, an employee health and well-being specialist for Regional Health, will explain items included in a health screening.
- Jamie Slettedahl, a neurologist with Regional Health, will talk about sleep and cognitive abilities.
- Rose Donnelly, a clinical dietitian with Regional Health, will discuss realistic goals for healthy eating.
- Brandie Rainboth, physical therapist, will talk about exercise and how to incorporate it into your daily routine and workday.
- Jess Eixenberger, owner and instructor at The Hot Room, will lead a gentle yoga practice and discuss mindfulness and meditation.
- Cherise Lerew, psychologist, will discuss reducing stress, coping with burnout and seeking help if needed.
“Fuel Your Success” will be a smaller workshop so participants have a chance to ask questions. The event is open to men as well as women, Kane said.
“People are excited. Yes, we want to do better on our jobs and learn social media and leadership. This is more personal. It’s a personal day of self-care. We hope employers are seeing the value in letting employees have a bit of a refresh and come into work on Monday re-energized,” Kane said.
To register and to see the full workshop agenda, go to bhsu.edu/sdceo.