Full transcript of council 'retreat' press conference

LA: Here’s the thing. There are some people that are retired, there are some people that are working, and I am just grateful that they are making their time to be here because their input is really needed. People are receptive to it and what I would like to do, just every month, have a topic that we can work toward and when we know better, we do better. We’re going to work on this this month. Tentatively for next month we’re having a proposed topic of social media for elected officials, and then I’m also exploring for May, we’re going to talk about flooding and infrastructure and potentially partner for Emergency Management, Dustin Willett. All the council members have their input as well, so I really look forward to hearing what their topics are for the future. Nothing’s in stone as of yet, but these are just some potential ideas, but it’ll be interesting because you want to see what’s important in various wards or what’s in somebody’s mind.