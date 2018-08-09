STURGIS | Smack dab in the midst of the biggest motorcycle party anywhere is a tiny gathering of hot rod enthusiasts enjoying car camaraderie, barbecue and live music during the annual Fulton Street Bash.
The Bash started inauspiciously at Bruce Bradley’s home, then located on Sunset Street in Sturgis, with some friends of Iowa stopping by during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
A few of Bradley’s hot rodder friends were also involved and within a few years, the Bash became a happening. Bradley invites his friends and they bring their friends and whoever else wants to come is welcome as well.
“It’s evolved into—I don’t want to say a cult following—but it’s just people who enjoy this and embrace the hot rod culture and anything motorsports,” Bradley said.
Once Bradley moved to the corner of Dakota Street and Fulton Street, more people and cars began to come, eliciting calls from police asking Bradley to keep Fulton, a major north-south artery during the motorcycle rally open.
Bradley finally approached the Sturgis city council to obtain a special event permit allowing a half-block long stretch of a side street, Dakota Street, from Fulton to the alley adjacent to the Deadman Creek channel, to be closed off for the Bash.
“That set the tone for us and the city in letting us do this because we had the courtesy to call and ask,” Bradley said.
For this year’s 14th annual Bash, perhaps 300-350 people will enjoy 50 or so street rods, muscle cars, classics and race cars on display, devour homecooked barbecue, and listen to live country and classic rock music by the Silver Street Band of Sturgis, playing until about 11 p.m., when the event winds down..
“It’s a very low key party,” Bradley said. “Everybody has a good time and nobody causes any trouble.”