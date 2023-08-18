Central States Fair officially opened Friday in Rapid City with family-friendly fun for all ages. Some must-see events are included in the list below.

Go to centralstatesfair.com/events to find a complete list of each day’s fair activities and to get tickets.

Friday, Aug. 18

Youth livestock events start at 7 a.m. Carnival Americana and the new SoDak Ag-Venture Experience, the state’s agriculture education program, both open at noon and continue throughout the fair. The World Qualifying Longhorn Show begins at 5 p.m. The Supercross Race outdoor motorcycle event starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

The World Qualifying Longhorn Show opens at 9 a.m. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 1 p.m. Youth livestock events continue. Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby is non-stop entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Mutton Bustin’ and the World Qualifying Longhorn Show continue. PRCA Xtreme Bronc Finals begin at 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

It’s the final day of Mutton Bustin, and the Range Days PRCA Rodeo begins at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Runnings Farm & Fleet Jackpot Team Roping starts at 10 a.m. An Ag Appreciation Event with a meal and discounted rodeo tickets begins at 4 p.m. RSVPs are required; go to centralstatesfair.com/events/2023/ag-appreciation-event for information. The Range Days PRCA Rodeo begins at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

The Dexter Cattle Show opens at 2 p.m., and the PRCA Range Days Rodeo begins at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

The Pen of Three Show opens at 11 a.m. Multi-platinum Grammy award-winning rap superstar Nelly, with opening act Ellie Mae, kicks off the Central States Fair concert series at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

The Central States Fair concert series offers a high-energy night for country music fans with acclaimed singer Chase Rice, with Matt Koziol, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Children and adults with disabilities are invited to participate in the Monument Health Special Rodeo at 11 a.m. Saturday is the final day of the SoDak Ag-Venture Experience. Neal McCoy and headliner Sawyer Brown take the stage at 7 p.m. for the final night of the Central States Fair concert series.

Sunday, Aug. 27

On the ending day of the Central States Fair, Rapid City’s Boots and Saddle Club will have a playday starting at 8 a.m. These open horse shows are for all horses and riders. Sunday is the final day of Carnival Americana, which opens at noon.