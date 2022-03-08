Funding bill to build Rapid City women's correctional center fails

A bill that would have authorized the South Dakota Department of Corrections to build a women's community correctional facility in Rapid City failed to gain enough support Monday in the House of Representatives.

SB 32 would have appropriated $38.3 million to purchase land near Rushmore Crossing shopping center and build a 208-bed facility for minimum and low-minimum female offenders.

Rep. Rebecca Reimer, R-Chamberlain, introduced the bill to the full House on Monday, after it was initially killed in the House Appropriations Committee. Reimer successfully smoked the bill out from committee on Thursday.

During debate on Monday, Reimer said the Rapid City women's facility was needed because the South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre is over capacity.

"There are nine women in triple bunks in this facility, and there's simply no additional room. The recommended capacity of the Pierre facility is 322, and the population last week was 431. These crowded conditions limit the ability to work with the inmates," Reimer said.

Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, said the overcrowding at the women's prison needs to be addressed. She said 33% of the women in the Pierre prison are from Lawrence, Meade and Pennington counties, and that low-level offenders show a lower recidivism rates when they are closer to family.

"Experts in the field have found that inmates, when they are near their families and their children, they work more diligently and becoming productive citizens as they re-enter society," Fitzgerald said.

Opponents agreed that something needs to be done to address the prison overcrowding in Pierre, but building a centralized location in Rapid City instead of regional, smaller facilities needs to be studied more.

"I don't want to see us lose that opportunity and put more money than we should into Rapid City today. I think that's one of the main reasons at least why I voted against this particular bill in House Appropriations was because we need this broader look at what's going on. And yes, there's a need, but let's do it right," Rep. John Mills, R-Volga, said.

Fitzgerald said she was frustrated with the issue and that studies have been completed showing the need for the facility.

"Talk to any county commissioner any county sheriff in this state, and they'll tell you this study that they did on jails and the facilities they need in order to operate," Fitzgerald said. "This is an answer to a huge problem. We can't keep the nine women in a cell area. It's ridiculous. We have the funds, let's use them. Let's treat people humanely."

The funding bill received a vote of 40-29 to approve, but did not garner enough support to reach the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

Reimer placed a motion to reconsider the bill. That motion failed, 31-37.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

