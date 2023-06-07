More than a dozen lawyers, county commissioners and lawmakers met Tuesday at the Knudson Law School in Vermillion to discuss issues related to providing legal services for those who cannot afford a lawyer or criminal justice services.

The listening session was part of a state-wide taskforce to examine issues within indigent defense and something the South Dakota Chief Supreme Court Justice asked the state for in January during the annual State of the Judiciary address. Listening sessions have already taken place in Aberdeen, Pierre, Oacoma and other rural counties.

During the two-hour long meeting, those gathered spoke about court-appointed attorney rates, county funding issues and finding lawyers with criminal legal experience.

Current rates for court-appointed attorneys in South Dakota are too low

For court-appointed attorneys who take on criminal cases for defenders who cannot afford their own lawyer, the average case rate set by the state is $107 an hour. The court-appointed attorney also earns $1 a mile if they have to travel.

But the state does not pay for attorney services. Rather, it’s on the county and the defendant.

“What we've been hearing is it's difficult to find attorneys to come work for $107 an hour, the dollar a mile to travel,” Aaron Olson, the director of budget and finance for the Unified Judicial System and who moderated the listening session, said.

He added the taskforce has been told the hourly rate and mileage rate are too low for attorneys.

Ryan Kolbeck, a private practice attorney in Sioux Falls with experience in the criminal defense area, said he’s shied away from taking court-appointed attorney cases with the exception of murder cases.

Kolbeck won a murder case in January but lost money since he was being paid the court-appointed attorney rate.

“Essentially for three weeks, my paralegal and I were on that murder case, so I wasn't getting any revenue,” he said. “When you look at the hourly rate, I'm getting paid less than half price for almost a month and it took me two months to recover from that.

Attorney Ryan Kolbeck stands for a portrait on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, outside the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls.

“I'll do it again, because we won, but it's one of those situations where when you're that appointed person, it's a hardship,” Kolbeck said.

He added there also needs to be conversations regarding higher pay for paralegals assisting with criminal defense cases.

Counties rarely recoup costs from providing indigent services

Counties are on the hook for paying for indigent services most of the time.

In Clay County, where Vermillion sits, deputy state’s attorney Samantha Hargrave said while defendants are told the legal services they receive are not free, most of the time they’re unable to pay the fees.

Hargrave explained sometimes judges will tell defendants a lien will be placed against their property, but if the defendant doesn’t have property, “they don’t have what is the incentive to pay it back.

“Mostly, it's just the county paying for it,” Hargrave said.

Katie Dunn, the deputy public defender in Minnehaha County, said the notion of counties being able to recoup costs on indigent defense needed to be thrown out.

“We are trying to get back money on the poorest of the poor within our community and it's not going to happen, it's never going to be an incentive,” she said. “Frankly, it's a fundamental constitutional right that these individuals have to counsel and then to put cash with it, is I don't think effective.”

More criminal justice experience needed

When looking to expand the pool of court-appointed attorneys, state’s attorneys and criminal defense lawyers agreed there needed to be a pool of experienced criminal case attorneys.

Michael Smith, the newly appointed Clay County state’s attorney, said if the state was considering raising its court-appointed attorney rates, then there needed to be appropriate training available for those lawyers wishing to join the court-appointed attorney list.

“It's really opened my eyes to see a five-month public defender versus a 15-year private attorney who's never practiced criminal law and the vast difference in their capabilities in the courtroom,” Smith said. “That five-month [public defender] will wipe the floor with this guy who's been practicing law for 15 years.”