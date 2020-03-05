Funds for pay raises for state workers, teachers may not be there, GOP lawmaker says

PIERRE |South Dakota lawmakers remained split Thursday on whether they can afford inflationary pay increases for teachers, state employees and community service providers as the Legislature looks to finalize the state budget next week.

Republicans who control the Legislature are noncommittal on a 2% increase but say they would like to see some sort of pay raise. Democrats said their top priority this year is pushing GOP lawmakers to get the 2%, which would be about $32 million. School districts often give pay raises to teachers regardless of the inflationary budget increases, but must carve out that money from other programs.