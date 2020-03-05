Funding for pay raises for state workers, teachers may not be there, GOP lawmaker says
Funding for pay raises for state workers, teachers may not be there, GOP lawmaker says

  Updated
PIERRE |South Dakota lawmakers remained split Thursday on whether they can afford inflationary pay increases for teachers, state employees and community service providers as the Legislature looks to finalize the state budget next week.

Republicans who control the Legislature are noncommittal on a 2% increase but say they would like to see some sort of pay raise. Democrats said their top priority this year is pushing GOP lawmakers to get the 2%, which would be about $32 million. School districts often give pay raises to teachers regardless of the inflationary budget increases, but must carve out that money from other programs.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a Republican from Platte, said that raising pay by 2% is impossible unless cuts are made to other budget items.

But Senate Assistant Majority Leader Jim Bolin, a Canton Republican, said he is hopeful they could find the money.

Democrats complained that Republicans have been too conservative in adopting revenue estimates, leading to a tight budget.

