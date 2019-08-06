Family and friends of Adriel Dubray have organized a fundraiser on Facebook to help defray medical, travel and rehabilitation expenses related to a traumatic brain injury Dubray suffered in a traffic accident July 27 on Neck Yoke Road.
Dubray, 15, is being treated at Children’s Hospital of Colorado in Denver. He is a sophomore at Stevens High School in Rapid City.
For more information on the fundraiser, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/479713989481501/?ti=icl.