{{featured_button_text}}

Family and friends of Adriel Dubray have organized a fundraiser on Facebook to help defray medical, travel and rehabilitation expenses related to a traumatic brain injury Dubray suffered in a traffic accident July 27 on Neck Yoke Road.

Dubray, 15, is being treated at Children’s Hospital of Colorado in Denver. He is a sophomore at Stevens High School in Rapid City.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

For more information on the fundraiser, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/479713989481501/?ti=icl.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags