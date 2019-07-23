When a life-long Belle Fourche resident received a difficult diagnosis, her family, employer and community rallied around her to help her obtain and afford life-saving medical care.
A fundraiser is set Friday for Christi Durr at Hersruds of Belle Fourche.
Durr was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in April. She had been battling a cold that wouldn't go away and was diagnosed with pneumonia. During her pneumonia treatment at Regional Health Spearfish Hospital, doctors discovered AML.
Durr has been through multiple rounds of chemotherapy that have weakened her immune system while treating the blood cancer.
"I was shocked when she told me she had it," said Durr's mother, Loretta Thomas, who has been helping her daughter through treatments since the diagnosis in April. Thomas said Durr has spent time in the Spearfish Hospital, as well as a hospital in Billings, Mont., for treatment.
She has a chance to put the AML into remission soon with a stem-cell transplant. Luckily for Durr, her sister, Ronda Thomas is a match.
The sisters will head to Sioux Falls soon to complete the treatment. Thomas will have to donate blood frequently so that stem cells can be harvested.
"The prognosis is good with stem-cell transplants," Thomas said. Even with the good results so far and a positive prognosis, the expenses from these treatments have piled up.
That's why her employer of almost four years stepped in to help raise funds for her. Doug Kraft of Hersruds said they will host a lunch with brats and hot dogs with a donation accepted for each plate beginning at noon Friday at the auto dealership.
He said there would also be a dunk tank with local celebrities giving their time to help. There will also be a silent auction to raise funds.
"We felt like we should do something to help," Kraft said.
For those who aren't able to attend the fundraiser on Friday, Hersruds is taking donations for Durr anytime. Call or stop by the dealership to get more information.