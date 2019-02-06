Staff with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office have planned a walking taco and bake sale fundraiser Thursday for their co-worker, who was suddenly diagnosed with a serious and rare disorder.
Keith Fenner, a corrections officer at the jail, has been at Regional Hospital since Jan. 18 after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a disorder that attacks a person's nervous system, causing weakness, numbness and paralysis, according to a flyer for the fundraiser. Fenner is in "severe pain," especially at night, and is having difficulty with eye and facial movements, including speaking, chewing and swallowing. He was recently moved out of the intensive care unit.
"The symptoms and complications of GBS have changed the Keith we know," the flyer says.
The fundraiser will be used to support Fenner's medical bills for treatment and physical therapy. It may take months or years for him to fully recover. Fenner and his wife, Kara, have an infant son named James.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Public Safety Building, 300 Kansas City St., in Rapid City. Andy Bartling, a representative with the financial services company Modern Woodman, has agreed to match the funds raised at the event.