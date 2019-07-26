Joe Prouty of Rapid City is in the fight of his life. In June, he was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening blood disease and is receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic indefinitely.
Joe became seriously ill in January, his wife, Hester, said. He quickly lost 25 pounds along with some of his vision and muscle strength, she said. After six months of seeking treatment locally, Prouty went to the Mayo Clinic where he has been since mid-June. There, he was diagnosed with Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS).
The bold blood disease affects only two out of a million people, Hester said.
“It’s life-threatening and progressive. What it does is it destroys your organs. It starts with your kidneys. Joe’s close to kidney failure,” she said.
Currently, he’s undergoing plasma exchanges, meaning corrupt plasma is being removed from his blood and replaced with good plasma from about three to four donors per day, Hester, said.
“I’m thankful people are donating blood and platelets and plasma,” she said.
Joe does not have cancer, but he’s undergoing chemotherapy to kill the bad cells in his body, Hester said.
“He has a lot of symptoms that don’t fall into his diagnosis,” she said. “His hematologist said it’s the most complex case he’s seen in 20 years. They won’t release Joe out of the hospital. We have no idea when we’re coming home.”
The Proutys, who were high school sweethearts, have two sons, 17 and 19. Nearly two years ago, the couple expanded their pottery business from their home into the Landstrom's building in Rapid City and opened Prouty Pottery. They were running the business themselves. While they’re in Rochester, Minnesota., at the Mayo Clinic, Hester said friends and volunteers are keeping the business open.
“I’m very happy the community is helping us out,” Hester said. “People we don’t even know are messaging us and praying for us. It’s great.”
An upcoming spaghetti feed in Rapid City and a poker run in Philip will raise money to offset mounting medical costs. Hester estimates the couple will face millions of dollars in medical bills. Their health insurance will only cover some of the medications and treatments, she said.
A spaghetti feed fundraiser for Joe will start at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the first floor of the Public Safety Building, 300 Kansas City St., in Rapid City. The fundraiser will last until the food runs out, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Prouty is a reserve deputy for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
In Philip, the Proutys’ hometown, a Joe Prouty Benefit Poker Run will start at noon Saturday, Aug. 24. Hot rods, motorcycles and cars are welcome. The entry fee is $20 per person, all of which will go toward Joe’s medical bills. A dance with live music will follow the poker run.
"Joe's really big into hot rods and building hot rods, so we thought this would be a fun event," Hester said.
Black Hills Tire in Rapid City is offering a free oil change to anyone who donates $50 or more to help with medical expenses.
In addition to the fundraisers, donations can be made to an account in Joe’s name at Black Hills Federal Credit Union. A Go Fund Me page has been established, as well. The campaign's goal is to raise $15,000; as of July 22, donors had given $9,970.