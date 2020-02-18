Funds for training school sentinels approved by House

PIERRE | Despite concerns about funding, a bill that would pay for the training of up to 30 teachers each summer in the school sentinel program was approved Wednesday by the House.

The school sentinel program allows properly trained teachers to be armed in school as a deterrent for school shootings. HB1115 uses $45,000 from the Department of Education to train teachers at South Dakota’s law enforcement training academy.

Rep. Dayle Hammock, R-Spearfish, said that since the sentinel program was created by the Legislature in 2013 only 14 teachers have taken advantage of the training. He called $45,000 “a small investment that pays big dividends in school safety.”

Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, said that when the Legislature created the program it was with the intent that schools, not the state, pay for the training.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The program isn’t well used, according to Rep. Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, because of the cost to schools.

“The cost is holding them back,” said Jensen, a former school board member. “I know there are school districts that would do this.”

The state should be funding school resource officers for school districts rather than arming teachers, said Rep. Jess Olson, R-Rapid City.