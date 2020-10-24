Furry fun: A chipmunk in the Journal

About 1,300 miles away from the nearest possible casting location for an “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Second Squeakquel,” a chipmunk made its way through the doors of the Rapid City Journal.
Although the Journal has a video, fictional movies starring a chubby-cheeked chipmunk aren’t in the cards.
The chipmunk stayed on the Journal’s first floor the majority of the day, checking in on the advertising representatives. Felipe Griffith, a representative for the Northern Hills, said he tried multiple times to get the furry friend to the door and on its way out, but did not find success.
Some time in the afternoon, he got a call from news clerk Sheri Sponder saying the chipmunk had made its way upstairs. About 30 minutes later, he got a call saying it was trapped in the conference room.
“Armed with a trash can, I get up there and with chipmunks, they’re typically going to run the edge over and over again and run the same path,” he said. “Most animals act in that behavior.”
Within about two minutes, the chipmunk ran into a trash can that was laid in its path, scooped out of the building and released into the wild...streets of Rapid City.
Advertising production employees Jason Hofer and Tim Dodd contributed to the capture of the creature by trapping it in the conference room. They, too, attempted to retrieve it using a trash can and trash bag, but to no avail. Hofer contributed bird seed in case the chipmunk wanted a snack.
Griffith said his nine years of experience at A1 Wildlife Control in South Carolina helped return the chipmunk to the outdoors. For him, it was just one of hundreds of thousands of animals returned to the wild.
