Furry fun: A chipmunk in the Journal

About 1,300 miles away from the nearest possible casting location for an “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Second Squeakquel,” a chipmunk made its way through the doors of the Rapid City Journal.

Although the Journal has a video, fictional movies starring a chubby-cheeked chipmunk aren’t in the cards.

The chipmunk stayed on the Journal’s first floor the majority of the day, checking in on the advertising representatives. Felipe Griffith, a representative for the Northern Hills, said he tried multiple times to get the furry friend to the door and on its way out, but did not find success.

Some time in the afternoon, he got a call from news clerk Sheri Sponder saying the chipmunk had made its way upstairs. About 30 minutes later, he got a call saying it was trapped in the conference room.

“Armed with a trash can, I get up there and with chipmunks, they’re typically going to run the edge over and over again and run the same path,” he said. “Most animals act in that behavior.”