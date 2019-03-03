The future of Rapid City's anti-discrimination commission is unclear after it was put on hold last fall.
Mayor Steve Allender put the Human Rights Commission (HRC) — a group that investigates and mediates discrimination complaints — on pause after the HRC's October meeting when not enough members attended for a quorum and ordered staff to review the program, said city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker.
"Commission members brought forward the issue about the continuation of the commission with concerns about attendance, lack of purpose with many efforts duplicated, lack of inquiries/cases and achieving the mission of the Human Relations Commission," he said.
"Each month, the city's HRC would meet and work to figure out what they should do to have more cases brought their way," Shoemaker said.
HRC members gave presentations about the commission and the city promoted the HRC on its website and on TV. "But these efforts produced little as far as inquiries or complaints," Shoemaker said.
Between 2009 and 2014, 55 complaints were submitted to the HRC, according to a 2014 Journal article. Two made it to a hearing with the commission, the last one in 2009. Just 14 complaints were filed from 2014 to 2018, according to Shoemaker.
The number of complaints dropped significantly after the city changed how complaints were filed, said Jessica Rogers, assistant city attorney.
Before 2014, anyone could walk into the City Attorney's Office and file a formal complaint. Now, they must call the office and if their complaint is related to discrimination against a protected class (race, gender, religion, etc.), the person will meet with Rogers, who does a secondary screening. If she finds the complaint has legal merit, she files the formal complaint.
While some complaints were dismissed, others were resolved before making it to the HRC or transferred to the state HRC, Rogers said. The person accused of discrimination has the right to transfer the case to the state agency, which has a reputation of being friendly to employers, she said.
If a discrimination complaint made it to the Rapid City HRC and was found to be true, commission members could order a remedy such as making a company rehire someone or a forcing a landlord to give someone back their housing, Rogers said.
She said the purpose of having a local HRC is to "make it easier for people to file complaints." Residents can walk right into the City Attorney's Office to ask for help while the state HRC is in Pierre.
One Rapid City, a local social justice group, is hoping the HRC will be revived.
"Rapid City needs a functional and accessible process for holding people accountable when discrimination occurs," the group said in an email. "We are urging the city to follow through on its current case, to continue accepting new cases even while the commission is on hold, to reinstate the commission as soon as possible, and to seek public input on how to make the commission more accessible and more effective in the future."
One Rapid City said it met with the city attorney and HRC in 2017 and was upset when no one contacted them to notify them the HRC was on hold. The group said it's concerned that the statute of limitations will expire for a man with an active case.
Shoemaker said the City Attorney's Office met with him to discuss his options, and he seemed satisfied after he received a written apology from the person or group he complained about. The man was also told how to file a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission if he wished to do so.
Shoemaker said no one else has an active case with the HRC, and if someone reaches out to the commission, the City Attorney's Office will refer them to a different agency where they can file their complaint. The office can be reached at 605-394-4140.
Part of the HRC review process, Shoemaker said, involves researching how other cities approach discrimination complaints. Any change about the future of HRC would require an ordinance amendment approved by the Rapid City Council, he said. He also said that Allender is meeting with One Rapid City in early March to discuss the future of HRC.