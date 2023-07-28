A 38-year-old Wanblee man was found guilty of eight counts, and acquitted of one, after his trial this week for a brutal sexual assault on a 19-year-old woman earlier this year.

After about three hours of deliberation, a nine-woman, three-man jury found Gabriel White Plume Sr. guilty of aggravated sexual abuse by use of force, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, assault by strangulation or suffocation, distribution of methamphetamine to a person under age 21, tampering with a witness, assault resulting in substantial bodily injury, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and sexual abuse.

White Plume faced two counts of aggravated sexual abuse by use of force, but the jury acquitted him of one.

During closing arguments on Thursday morning after a three-day trial where jurors viewed footage White Plume took of the Jan. 10 assault, Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen called the events "his disturbing, disgusting idea of pleasure."

White Plume took the stand during the last day of testimony. He testified that he, the victim, and another man who is facing charges — Edison Jumping Eagle — engaged in a consensual threesome after drinking heavily and using methamphetamine.

"That's the kind of relationship we had," he said.

Poppen summarized the injuries the woman suffered, including severe bruising on her hip and thigh, a cigarette burn, and a two-inch vaginal tear.

When White Plume took the stand, Poppen asked him about the bruising on the victim's thigh, he said he caused "part of it." When she asked about the cigarette burn, White Plume said the victim's mother told him that helped her calm down. He testified he did not cause the tear.

White Plume testified he never forced the victim to have sex with him or Jumping Eagle. He said "no one could control (her)," and claimed they abused each other.

When White Plume took her to the Indian Health Services Hospital on Pine Ridge, she had low oxygen, a high pulse, and had suffered a cardiac event. Poppen said the victim needed blood transfusions because of how much blood she lost.

After White Plume was arrested and taken to the Pine Ridge jail, he obtained a cell phone and contacted the victim on Facebook, asking her to drop the charges. That caused the government to charge him with witness tampering.

White Plume's sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Jumping Eagle, White Plume's alleged accomplice, is charged with nine separate counts, including sexual abuse and assault. His trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 12.