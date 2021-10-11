Gallantly Forward Gala for veterans to be held Oct. 16

The Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation will host its eighth annual Gallantly Forward Gala on Saturday in LaCroix Hall at The Monument in Rapid City. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the gala begins at 5:45 p.m. with entertainment by The Starfellows, two brothers and one piano.

Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. Business or evening attire is recommended, not required. The gala includes a social hour, dinner, speakers, music, and silent and live auctions.

The Gallantly Forward Gala is a benefit for the nonprofit SCLDF, which has a three-fold mission of advocacy for veterans, assistance and public awareness. Veterans have a suicide rate 50% higher than those who did not serve in the military.

SCLDF was founded in 2012 in honor of Sgt. Colton Levi Derr, who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and died by suicide in April 2012. Derr served in deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, completing more than 500 combat missions. Though his military leaders and colleagues described Derr as a tough soldier, Derr battled PTSD that led to his death.