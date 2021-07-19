 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Game, Fish and Parks Commission considering year-round beaver-hunting season
alert top story

Game, Fish and Parks Commission considering year-round beaver-hunting season

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
beaver
Journal file

WATERTOWN | The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks is weighing how to proceed on beaver hunting in the Black Hills and the state.

The idea for a hunting ban came up recently when the Game, Fish and Parks Commission discussed a proposal to create a year-round beaver hunting season across the state, with hunting only allowed in portions of the Black Hills not owned by the U.S. Forest Service from Nov. 1 to April 30.

“By creating one statewide beaver season (with the exception of the Black Hills) that is year-round, it simplifies this regulation and allows landowners in eastern South Dakota the ability to remove beavers that are causing damage,” the proposal states.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Keith Fisk, the agency's program administrator, said he receives at least 500 beaver complaints on an annual basis, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

“There are a number of landowners out there that would take advantage of this opportunity to remove some of those problem beavers whether it is them practicing that or someone they know willing to come and help them out,” Fisk said.

But Commissioner Travis Bies said the Black Hills does not have problems with beavers, and the population has been greatly decreased.

“I grew up in the Black Hills all my life and have seen the beaver disappear out of the Black Hills,” he said. “They created better water for our cattle. About 15-20 years ago I noticed the beavers were gone, so we had to refill the dams ourselves.

Bies called for a study of the beaver population, a suggestion that prompted the commission to table the proposal to its September meeting.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden clarifies: 'Facebook isn't killing people'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 13
Local

Your Two Cents for July 13

AG Jason Ravnsnorg has stooped to a new low when he accuses his victim of committing "suicide by car." That's  a new low, even for his shamele…

Your Two Cents for July 17
Local

Your Two Cents for July 17

The entire community bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and not just first-responders. The $20 million should be used for the benefit of …

Your Two Cents for July 14
Local

Your Two Cents for July 14

I’m sure glad I didn’t wait for Noem to allow me to get my medical marijuana prescription. I went to Denver after another surgery (total of fo…

Your Two Cents for July 15
Local

Your Two Cents for July 15

Drain the swamp in Washington — we had better start in Pierre as Ravnsborg is completely out of control in trying to duck a serious crime that…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News