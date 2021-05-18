 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gaming commission approves sports betting rules
alert top story

Gaming commission approves sports betting rules

{{featured_button_text}}
031414-nws-fee003.jpg (copy) (copy)

Sports gambling in Deadwood came one step closer to reality Tuesday, after the South Dakota Commission on Gaming approved a first set of rules for wagering on sports before it becomes legal on July 1.

 Journal file

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming approved a revised set of rules Tuesday to transition to the legalization of sports gambling in Deadwood beginning July 1.

The new guidelines now head for a hearing before the state Legislature's Interim Rules Review Committee in June before becoming active.

In November 2020, South Dakota voters approved Constitutional Amendment B, which authorized the Legislature to enact a law allowing sports wagering in Deadwood. Under federal law, the amendment also extends to Native American casinos in the state.

The Legislature passed Senate Bill 44 as the will of the voters, and Gov. Kristi Noem signed sports betting into law on March 18, but the law doesn't go into effect until July 1.

The Commission on Gaming met Tuesday in Deadwood and also via video conference to approve the rules. The amendments made include a $5,000 application fee for sports wagering service providers.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gaming Commission Attorney Douglas Abraham said applications will be available on the commission's website Friday, but will not be approved until July 1.

Other amendments added language to existing rules for inspecting records for sports wagering equipment, prohibiting suppliers of the equipment from gambling on the sports betting equipment, or from manufacturing slot machines. The rules also added sports betting to the list of gaming allowed in Deadwood.

Another amendment was offered during the meeting to define how the adjusted gross revenue for sports betting would be tabulated. The amendment was offered on behalf of the Deadwood Gaming Association to clarify that "free play" rewards and federal excise tax would be deducted from reported revenue figures.

The Commission on Gaming also addressed a "clean up" of language for rules pertaining to irregularities in blackjack, the posting of rules in casinos for blackjack and house-banked poker, and removed language related to videotape closed-circuit surveillance systems.

The commission said casinos no longer use videotape surveillance systems. Instead, all casinos now use digital closed-circuit surveillance systems, making the previous rules outdated.

According to reports, this is the first of two meetings for the Commission on Gaming to devise rules related to sports gambling. Another meeting will be held after July 1 to focus on the technical rules for wagering.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Groundbreaking on Heartland Heights, an affordable housing project in Rapid Valley

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News