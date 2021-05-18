Gaming commission approves sports betting rules

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming approved a revised set of rules Tuesday to transition to the legalization of sports gambling in Deadwood beginning July 1.

The new guidelines now head for a hearing before the state Legislature's Interim Rules Review Committee in June before becoming active.

In November 2020, South Dakota voters approved Constitutional Amendment B, which authorized the Legislature to enact a law allowing sports wagering in Deadwood. Under federal law, the amendment also extends to Native American casinos in the state.

The Legislature passed Senate Bill 44 as the will of the voters, and Gov. Kristi Noem signed sports betting into law on March 18, but the law doesn't go into effect until July 1.

The Commission on Gaming met Tuesday in Deadwood and also via video conference to approve the rules. The amendments made include a $5,000 application fee for sports wagering service providers.

Gaming Commission Attorney Douglas Abraham said applications will be available on the commission's website Friday, but will not be approved until July 1.