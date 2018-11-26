Rapid City Police, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Rapid City Fire Department are investigating circumstances surrounding a fatal fire at a garage early Monday morning in Rapid City.
A fire in a detached garage was reported just after 1:30 a.m. at 118 Signal Dr. and emergency personnel arrived on scene shortly after the call according to a news release.
Firefighters arriving on scene were informed that the garage was occupied but it was not immediately known if people were inside the structure at the time of the fire.
Police officers on scene located a person with non-life threatening injuries nearby the garage as firefighters extinguished the blaze. That individual was transported to the hospital.
After the fire was out, firefighters found the body of a person still inside burnt garage. That person was pronounced dead at the scene but at the time of the news release the gender, age and identity of the deceased individual were not known.
The cause of the fire in under investigation.