Firefighters worked through freezing temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning in rural Custer when a garage fire spread to the adjacent home.
The fire spread to the adjacent home, which was occupied, but no one was hurt, according to a news release from the Custer Volunteer Fire Department.
Temperatures ranged from 5 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit at the scene.
According to the release, the department responded to a fire in a detached garage at 12350 Moss Rock Lane at 11 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the garage was "burning with a heavy smoke and fire condition," according to the release, and threatening to spread to the house.
Firefighters then requested mutual aid from the Hill City Volunteer Fire Department and Battle Creek Fire District, who did respond. The fire spread to the house, but firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading farther.
The garage was severely damaged, while the house received light to moderate damage, according to the fire department. Officials said the home's residents will stay with neighbors.
Other responding agencies included Custer County Communications, Custer County Sheriff’s office, Custer County Ambulance Service, Custer County Emergency Management Agency, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, Pringle Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County 911 and Black Hills Energy.