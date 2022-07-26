Garden club celebrates 75 years of making Rapid City beautiful

The Rapid City Garden Club is celebrating 75 years of making the community more beautiful. The club has donated thousands of dollars, thousands of volunteer hours and untold numbers of plants and trees to enrich the entire city.

The garden club invites the community to join them for a 75th anniversary gathering at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rapid City Garden Club’s educational garden behind Canyon Lake Activity Center.

The educational garden, nestled by Canyon Lake Activity Center and Mary Hall Park, is one of several local gardens the club has started and maintains. Rapid City Garden Club president Connie Hobbs said the educational garden has been described as one of Rapid City’s best-kept secrets.

During the club’s anniversary celebration “we’re asking people to come out and look at the gardens and be aware of pollinators and get some ideas from our plants,” Hobbs said, noting that there are walking paths throughout the garden. “If people see a plant they like, there’s a tag right in front of it (with the plant name) so they can go back to a store (or nursery) and say, ‘This is what I want.’”

Within the educational garden are sections devoted to Black Hills trees and plants, grasses, a prairie garden, a bee garden, succulents and a pasque garden in honor of South Dakota’s state flower. Fifty-five varieties of roses grow in the rose garden section, while the spring garden contains the first flowers of spring – irises, daffodils, peonies and more.

Another section is known as the wreath garden, where the club grows bushes from which greenery will be harvested to make fresh wreaths and décor for the club’s annual wreath sale.

“We have children’s gardens. We have 11 children that meet every other Monday. They’ve planted, they’ve had classes and they’ll get to harvest what they planted,” Hobbs said.

The garden has its own gazebo, too, which was built by the National Guard in honor of the garden club’s 60th anniversary, Hobbs said.

The Rapid City Garden Club’s most well-known project is likely its wreath sale every December. This year will be the 61st holiday fundraiser. Between 30 and 35 club members produce about 450 hand-crafted wreaths, swags and centerpieces from locally sourced greenery.

“The greens come from the Black Hills. We get a permit and go up in the Hills and cut, or if we know a friend who’s getting rid of a tree, we ask them (for greenery),” Hobbs said.

The fundraiser typically generates $10,000 to $12,000 the club reinvests in local beautification efforts and a scholarship fund. In 2021, the wreath sale raised $14,600.

Last year, Hobbs said, some of the funds were used to help Minneluzahan Senior Center start raised-bed gardens near the Club for Boys. The gardens are accessible to older gardeners, wheelchairs, and those who have disabilities.

Such projects can be found throughout the city. All the garden club’s work is entirely done by volunteers.

The club established a butterfly garden at Canyon Lake Park, and a few club members maintain the garden. Behind Monument Health Behavioral Health Center on Mountain View Road, a “Memory Lane” garden has been established. The name of each tree and the person it honors is listed on plaques the garden club provides. The club helps maintain the park and has a rock there that lists names of garden club members who have died, Hobbs said.

“There are some picnic tables and benches on site and it is usually very peaceful since very few people actually know the park is even there,” Hobbs said. “There are a lot of different types of trees, and in the summer it is quite nice.”

The club’s projects over its 75 years are too numerous to list. Sioux Park’s sundial is a gift from the Rapid City Garden Club. The club has donated money for new doors for the horticulture building at Central States Fairgrounds and plants flowers in whiskey barrels to beautify the fairgrounds. The club has given trees, bushes, shrubs, flowers and bulbs to many Rapid City public buildings.

The club has given grant funds for flowers at elderly housing units, landscaping at area schools, and sprinkler systems at Central States Fairgrounds and Storybook Island. They’ve donated roses for Roosevelt Park, provided park benches throughout the city, and much more.

Some of the club’s wreath sale money supports a scholarship to South Dakota State University for students who plan to study horticulture or landscaping, Hobbs said.

“The scholarship – that’s our heritage. That’s our legacy,” she said.

The club’s impact has stretched beyond Rapid City as well. They’ve donated materials and grant funds to projects in Hill City, Pierre, Brookings, flood relief in North Dakota, and the Statue of Liberty restoration. The club also contributed funds for a paver in the National Butterfly Garden in Washington, D.C.

The Rapid City Garden Club was started by three men in 1947; it currently numbers about 70 members and welcomes new ones. Betty Bonawitz joined the garden club in 1964 and, as a 58-year member, has the longest tenure in the club. Her husband, Robert, is a club member as well.

Bonawitz was in a corsage club with a neighbor and liked flower arranging at the time she joined Rapid City Garden Club. She later owned a flower shop in Rapid City.

“Anybody that is interested in gardening should join the garden club. You learn so much,” Bonawitz said. “A new beginner can learn a lot of things from the older members, and we have all ages of gardeners in the club.”

“Knowing the people and visiting and working on projects together and the Christmas wreath making — that is one of my big things I like to do,” Bonawitz said.

“We helped out with projects needed for Storybook Island. … We’ve planted trees in different spots. We tour other people’s gardens and learn from them.”

The Rapid City Garden Club meets on the fourth Thursday of each month. For much of the year, the club has meetings at Canyon Lake Activity Center with guest speakers who discuss plant-related topics. In June, July and August, the group holds meetings in the gardens they maintain. Follow Rapid City Garden Club on Facebook for more information.