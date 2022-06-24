Garden Walk returns with five yards to explore

Meander through a neighborhood of lovely landscapes when the Pennington County Master Garden Club hosts its 24th Rapid City Garden Walk.

Tickets are on sale now for the Rapid City Garden Walk, which takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. July 10 in the Westview Estates Drive area of west Rapid City. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased in advance at Black Hills Bagels and The Market at Tuscany Square, and on Saturdays at Black Hills Farmers Market. On the day of the Rapid City Garden Walk, tickets can be purchased at each home on the route.

All five gardens featured are within easy walking distance of one another, coordinator Mary Trykoski said. The gardens are not handicapped-accessible.

“We’re all in one neighborhood. I tried very hard to just get gardens within a couple of blocks (of each other),” Trykoski said. “It truly is a garden walk.”

From curbside gardens to tri-level, party-perfect patios, this year’s walk includes a variety of landscapes to provide inspiration whether home gardeners have small or large yards. Home gardeners are often happy to share helpful hints with guests on the garden walk, Trykoski said.

This year’s Rapid City Garden Walk features these five home gardens. Tickets will include the addresses of each location.

Entertaining backyard garden

In this hillside garden designed for outdoor entertaining, the homeowners and guests can relax under custom pergolas, around a firepit, and on deck and patio areas. A retaining wall is adorned with flowers, and throughout the garden visitors will see weeping spruce trees, clematis, barberry, juniper, peonies and a lilac tree, along with a covered vegetable garden. The resulting garden is a tranquil sanctuary.

The Great Wall perennial garden

A tiered rock wall two years in the making surrounds this garden. The garden is filled with perennials that thrive in Rapid City, including a zinnia garden, cosmos, dwarf lilacs, hydrangeas, dogwoods and other shrubs and hardwood trees. The rock wall also inspired a raised bed vegetable garden.

Curbside appeal garden

This curbside garden has evolved over almost 20 years, as the homeowners added shrubs and potted plants to complement the evergreens that surround them. Roses, poodle plants, euphorbia and more grace the curbside and backyard upper deck. A drip system helps keep plants hydrated during the heat of summer.

An architecturally designed garden

This garden began in 2017 as a means to protect the homeowners’ front yard from mud run-off with large river rock, aspen trees, deer-resistant plants, and an ivy-covered retaining wall. In the back yard, plants, stepping stones and more river rock create a peaceful setting. Electrical wiring allows garden enhancements including a water bowl near the patio. A separate space is dedicated to a vegetable garden, she-shed and a play area for grandchildren.

“Question and answer” home

The Master Gardeners of Pennington County will have Master Gardeners available to answer guests' questions. Joe Hillberry will answer questions about trees and shrubs, Cathie Draine will answer questions about perennials, and Jean Grode will offer tips about herb gardening.

Through events such as the Rapid City Garden Walk, the Master Gardeners of Pennington County’s mission is to provide continuing education and to foster an environment for the importance, growth and appreciation of gardening.

