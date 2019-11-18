A gasoline container that was ignited by a stove burner caused the fire that claimed the life of a 45-year-old Spearfish man in September, the city said Monday in a news release.
According to the investigation, the gas container was ignited by the burner. When firefighters arrived at 1110 Roughlock Lane, the mobile home was on fire and Robert Douglas Brockley was found near the kitchen suffering from burns and other heat-related injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
The fire was reported at 6:55 a.m. on Sept. 25. Brockley was alone when the fire started, according to investigators. He was later airlifted to a Greeley, Colo., trauma center where he died of his injuries.