A Rapid City fourth-grader, Brandon Brown of General Beadle Elementary, will travel to Minneapolis to take part in the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) on June 23-28.
Brandon was nominated by his teacher at General Beadle, and is looking forward to getting hands-on experience in the engineering field, he said in a release.
“I would like to be an engineer so I can support my family and be a good role model for my community,” he said.
His parents, Noel and Jennifer Brown, are hosting a fundraiser for tuition, travel and lodging expenses by selling large burritos for $6 each on Saturday at 619 Lemmon Ave., north of the Journey Museum, from 11 a.m. until sold out.
They also have set up a Go Fund Me account at: gofundme.com/brandon-to-attend-envisions-nylf-pathways-to-stem.