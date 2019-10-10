Clean out your garage, garden shed and basement. It’s time for Rapid City’s next Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event.
Hosted by the Rapid City Solid Waste Division, this one-day event encourages the public to safely get rid of unneeded toxic household products. It will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Central States Fairgrounds. Business and commercial items will not be accepted.
“It’s an opportunity to get rid of materials and chemicals that have been sitting around the house, yard and garage,” said Torie Fields of the Solid Waste Division.
Properly removing hazardous household waste reduces the amount of toxic materials that could affect air quality, pose a fire hazard, corrode surfaces in your home, or injure or poison people and pets in your home, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Keeping these chemicals out of the landfill and sewer system also protects the local environment.
At the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event, the public can get rid of aerosols, auto repair products, disinfectants, fuels, fungicides, hobby chemicals, spot removers, pool chemicals, antifreeze, pesticides and insecticides, pest control chemicals, residential weed killers, oven cleaners and degreasers, oil-based paints and stains, lawn and garden chemicals, mercury, household solvents, gasoline, kerosene, roofing tars, and wood preservatives.
Items that will not be accepted include latex paint, agricultural chemicals, commercial waste and chemicals, industrial waste, radioactive waste, ammunition and explosives.
Asbestos, e-waste (computers, printers, fax machines, televisions, stereos, copiers, VCRs), lead acid batteries, medical waste, tires, and clean used oil will not be accepted Saturday but can be disposed of at other locations in Rapid City. For more information, go to rcgov.org/news/household-hazardous-waste-7087.html
Saturday's event also offers an opportunity to do good for the community. Admission to the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event is non-perishable food for Feeding South Dakota. The most-needed items include peanut butter, jelly, cereal, boxed meals such as Hamburger Helper, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna and chicken, canned beans for chili, and soup, according to Jennifer Stensaas, marketing and communications coordinator for Feeding South Dakota.
"We're coming into those winter months," said Stensaas, noting that Feeding South Dakota needs more food for its pantries. "Anything people are purchasing for their own pantries are the same things we are looking for."
Feeding South Dakota provides emergency meals to people of all ages through its Rapid City food pantry, as well as its mobile food pantry program that travels to 15 Rapid City neighborhoods. Feeding South Dakota’s Rapid City location serves 12 western counties in South Dakota.