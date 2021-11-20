Get the Pack Back raises $183,000 for United Way

United Way of the Black Hills’ “Get the Pack Back” event Thursday raised $183,453. Those funds bring UWBH’s fundraising total to $990,486, which is 47% of their overall goal.

This year, UWBH’s fundraising goal is to raise $2,112,000 in the Black Hills by Dec. 31. Fundraising goals by region are: Rapid City $1,800,000; Sturgis $93,000; Northern Hills $130,000; and Southern Hills $89,000.

Businesses that participated in “Get the Pack Back” included the City of Rapid City, Scheels, KT Connections, US Bank, Black Hills Community Bank, Highmark Credit Union, and Horace Mann Elementary School. Community members from Edgemont also participated.

"Without United Way of the Black Hills' funding, some people may not be able to get the medication they need through the prescription voucher program. Without our funding, some folks may have to continue to make the choice between paying for food, or for rent,” said Jamie Toennies, UWBH executive director.

One hundred percent of donations stay in the local communities. For every dollar that is donated, UWBH is able to invest $1.72 back into the communities by offering grant opportunities through Black Hills Reads and by managing volunteer events such as Month of Caring/Day of Caring, which brings an economic value of $88,000 back into the Black Hills annually.

“We understand many have been hit hard by the pandemic, whether they have been furloughed, unemployed or have experienced illness. We encourage you to give only if you are able. Even if you are only able to give $5 or $10, it adds up and makes a large impact in the community,” Toennies said.

For more information or to make a donation to UWBH, mail a check to United Way of the Black Hills, 621 Sixth St., Suite 100, Rapid City, SD 57701, or call 605-343-5872 to make a donation by phone, or text “UWBH” to 40403 to donate, or go to unitedwayblackhills.org/donate.

