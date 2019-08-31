BOX ELDER | On the outskirts of Box Elder, travel down a stretch of gravel road, then turn left. A little more gravel, then look to the right.
Welcome to The Charm Farm.
While GPS may fail you, a simple wooden sign (and directions from the owner) bearing the farm’s name lets you know you’re in the right spot. Step into the yard, and a menagerie of paws, feathers and hooves pad, waddle and wag their way to greet visitors.
First comes Halo, a golden-haired dog, tailed closely by Charlie the chihuahua, who like most small dogs is clearly in charge. A little farther up the way is a flock of fowl — squat ducks, talkative but aloof geese, assorted chickens and a single turkey. They want you to know they’re there, but they will probably keep their distance. A mostly white pig ambles by, unconcerned with being surrounded by feathers.
Then the goats, exuberant as always, leap into the path before prancing back toward the enclosure they recently escaped.
And that’s just the front yard.
Tucked onto a 10-acre piece of prairie, The Charm Farm is a refuge for animals surrendered by their former owners. Tamara Lile, the Charm Farm owner, said that can happen for a number of reasons.
“A lot of our animals, even though they’re rescues, they were very loved and well taken care of,” she said.
Noting the proximity to Ellsworth Air Force Base, Lile said military families often need to move quickly and can’t always take their animals. Other people maybe didn’t understand the commitment involved. Sometimes, Lile said she’s able to go to a person’s home and work with them and the animal to prevent a re-homing. Otherwise, if the animal needs a new home, she will help make it happen.
The Charm Farm recently achieved nonprofit 501(c)3 status, which Lile said will help with fundraising efforts and to expand youth programming.
But, caring for animals is expensive. To defray some of those costs, which range from feed to vet bills to equipment, etc., Lile and her boyfriend, James Cerone, today will host The Goat Gala.
The Goat Gala is a formal event for adults, black tie optional, and will include entertainment by magician Kyle Scranton-Blaas and live music by Andrew R. Jandt and Trap Kit followed by DJ Tylor Evans. There will also be a catered meal, dessert bar, dancing, drinks and a silent auction.
And, of course, the goats will be there. And they will be dressed up.
Lile and Cerone said they thought they’d be “lucky” to sell around 50 tickets. They’ve sold 100.
Though technically sold out, Lile said she might be able to squeeze a few more people in last-minute. It starts at 5 p.m. at the farm, 14970 Eagle Ranch Road, north of Box Elder. Tickets are $40, and are available by contacting her through Facebook, @charmfarmsd.
All of the money raised from the event will go to support the animals at The Charm Farm and to help Lile continue her public programs.
‘Happened by accident’
Lile has lived on her farm for about three years, but she never intended to start an animal refuge. After her divorce, she and her children were living in what she described as a rough neighborhood.
Originally, she just wanted to find a place where her six children, ages 8 to 18, could safely play outside. She found her place by Box Elder and planned to get a few animals — a couple goats and horses, maybe some chickens. But then people started contacting her about animals that needed a home.
“It all sort of just happened by accident,” she said. “That’s how we ended up with all these.”
Now, Lile has in her care about 120 chickens, 15 ducks, 4 geese, 1 turkey, 5 horses, 1 miniature horse, 2 donkeys, about 10 goats, 4 pigs, 4 rabbits, 4 dogs, 3 cats, 2 calves and a Russian tortoise named Edna.
Also the owner of a holistic health business, Romani Charm, Lile opened The Charm Farm to the public earlier this year. After finishing school in the spring — she completed a bachelor’s degree in social science from Oglala Lakota College — Lile was looking for what’s next.
The answer came in the form of a bunny — the Easter bunny.
Lile normally hosts an Easter egg hunt for family and friends. This year, she decided to open it to the public. They expected a few people. They got 350, and cars lining the length of the gravel road on which they live. It was a bit frantic at the beginning.
“Get the bunny costume on” she remembers yelling to her children, who took turns wearing the famous bunny's likeness. Despite the chaos, everyone had a blast.
“It was so much fun for both of us,” said Lile, referencing herself and Cerone, who described himself as the man “behind the curtain.”
Since then, Lile has been working to expand the farm’s availability to the public. She offers special programs and day camps for children of different ages, which she said have had from 15 to as many as 45 youth attend. For information, people can contact her through Facebook or call 430-8265.
“We’re really, really blessed with all of this,” Lile said. “It’s only fair to open it up and not be stingy with it; let other people experience it.”
At The Charm Farm’s day camps, which cost from $25 to $80 per person, children who might otherwise be stuck at home watching TV get to be outside, learning how to care for animals. Teenage volunteers learn leadership and problem-solving skills, while younger children learn about environmental responsibility and self-sustainability through things like gardening and animal care.
“They learn that the world is a lot bigger than themselves,” Lile said.
She tries to only adopt or rescue animals that will be calm and friendly with the visitors. It’s a success so far — except, maybe, for the geese. One of the first things her teenage helpers learn is to protect the smaller children from the geese.
“They are good guards, though,” she said.
Animal therapy
As The Charm Farm’s reach grows, Lile said she meets all kinds of people, of all ages. Visitors include adults and children with cognitive disabilities, people with mental health struggles and traumatic pasts, and children who need a place to go while their parents are at work.
It’s not a new concept — medical research points to pets helping reduce stress, anxiety, depression and other ailments for people. Nursing homes, behavioral health and mental health facilities sometimes use animals to aid in a patient’s recovery or therapy, like SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy, which provides equine therapy for people with disabilities in the Black Hills, or McCrossan Boys Ranch by Sioux Falls, where troubled boys can live and work.
But, for Lile, it’s more personal. Animals have always been important to her. Her mom died when she was young, and she was shuttled from place to place, living with different relatives. She got a taste of everything — city life, country life, suburbs, etc., but learned at a young age that animals could improve any circumstance.
“They were always a way of me escaping a rough childhood,” she said. “I know what they can do for mental and emotional health.”
Now, she sees others benefiting from the animals at The Charm Farm. A woman with severe anxiety and depression “comes out here and forgets.” A child who was physically abused met Jewel, the horse no one would adopt until Lile came along, and forged a healing friendship.
“There’s always that one animal they connect with,” Lile said with a smile.