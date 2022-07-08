Get your Goat: Box Elder farm rents goats for lawn mowing services

Looking for a lawn mowing service that’s cuter than motors and metal, and bleats when you pet it? The Charm Farm has got your goat.

Rent-A-Goat is a service offered by the Charm Farm in Box Elder, and it’s exactly what it sounds like — people can rent a goat to eat down their lawns, eat weeds or just make individuals happy.

For the price of expenses, including hourly wages and transporting the goats, the Charm Farm will deliver a goat to your house, charging less for fenced-in yards and closer deliveries.

You don’t have to live close by, however — the Charm Farm received an order from as far away as Laramie, Wyoming.

They’ll even put up panels or tether the animals off, if necessary, and come check on the goats as part of the service. The contract includes requirements for the renter such as making sure the goats have water and keeping dogs away.

Tamara Lile, founder and executive director of the Charm Farm, estimated it takes 30 goats five days to eat an acre of grass. The goats can be rented out for however many days it takes.

Goats are low-maintenance, Lile said, and pretty easy to handle. Once unleashed on your lawn, they might complain a little before getting hungry and going to town.

The goats eat grass, weeds, debris, sticks, thistles — “just about everything,” she said. Using goats is also good for the environment, fun for the family and supports the efforts of the Charm Farm Refuge.

“Feed rescue animals, and they will do your chores for you,” Lile's ad reads.

Individuals can also rent a goat just because you like goats. Lile said she’s had goats rented for birthday parties, schools and nursing homes. Want a goat at your wedding? They’ve got you covered.

“It’s the first time they’ve actually got a job to do,” Lile said.

Lile first got the idea to start Rent-A-Goat this summer, when a drought and increased hay prices came down hard on the farm.

The Charm Farm was already taking animals to birthday parties and events — why not rent goats out to eat peoples’ yards down, she thought.

“And I thought, you know, maybe it wouldn't be the most timely thing, but it’s fun,” she said.

Of all Lile’s ideas — from the farm’s Goat Gala to its day camps — she said she has never had a response like the feedback she received after posting an ad for Rent-A-Goat.

Within 24 hours, she had 500 comments, she said. The comments ranged from general enthusiasm to questions about where they would live and if goats are allowed in Box Elder.

They are, Lile said, because the farm is licensed and insured, and the service falls under the same rules as the birthday parties and events they already bring their animals to.

For those interested in getting a goat to mow a lawn or to liven up an event, contact the Charm Farm at info@charmfarm.org, call them at 605-430-8265 or visit their website at www.thecharmfarm.org.

If you fall in love with your goat, you can even look into adopting, too, with fees ranging from $30-$500.

The Charm Farm is a nonprofit animal refuge farm focused on animal rescue and education for all ages.