South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks commissioners put a final stamp on Gov. Kristi Noem’s Nest Predator Bounty Program on Friday, approving law enforcement provisions of the program and offering $10 for tails of predators captured through trapping.
The proposal, an addition to existing GF&P bounty regulations, was first heard at the commission’s Feb. 28-March 1 meetings in Pierre, followed by a comment period.
The bounty program is part of Noem’s Second Century Initiative, which aims to decrease predators and improve nesting success for pheasants and other game birds, which brings in thousands of out-of-state hunters with an economic impact of more than $90 million annually.
“It’s important to note that the governor is very focused on improving habitat and getting people outdoors, and this program is just one example,” said commissioner Doug Sharp of Watertown.
A public forum Thursday at the GF&P Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City drew a number of comments opposing the bounty program, including concerns about the numbers of predators that could be taken by trappers and questions about the expansion of the program statewide when the majority of the state’s pheasant population is in central and eastern South Dakota.
Approximately 16,500 live traps have been reserved by a maximum of 5,500 households in the state, at a cost of nearly $100,000.
Commissioner Russell Olson of Wentworth said the bounty program also has value in West River areas.
“We also have grouse and turkey in the hills areas and those are a substantial source of tourist dollars,” Olson said. “It isn’t just an east-versus-west issue.”
Provisions, approved by a unanimous voice vote of the eight commissioners in attendance Friday, included setting raccoon, striped skunk, opossum, badger and red fox as eligible species for the bounty.
Additionally, animals must be harvested within the state’s borders and only by participating state residents.
Provisions also specified that an adult parent or guardian needs to submit bounty forms on behalf of trappers under the age of 18.
The provisions also require electronic bounty forms filed by trappers to be “true and accurate.”
Keith Fisk, GF&P wildlife damage program administrator, said knowingly falsifying a claim is a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $5,000 fine.
He said conservation officers would use their discretion in enforcing the rules of bounty program
“I believe that most people in South Dakota are good, honest people,” Fisk said. “Hopefully we won’t have too many issues.”
Fisk told commissioners that 26 trappers had turned in approximately 300 tails since the start of the bounty program on April 1.
Commissioner Robert Whitmyre of Webster said the program’s other stated goal — getting more young people active outdoors — is more important than the number of tails brought in for the bounty.
“The success of the program to me so far is these incredible stories we hear of families, particularly with young kids, how they are getting out trapping again,” Whitmyre said.