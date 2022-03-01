GF&P Commission to consider purchasing Meade County land for shooting range

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission will meet Thursday and Friday in Pierre and is expected to make a decision on purchasing 400 acres in Meade County for a proposed shooting range just north of Rapid City.

The commission's meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time on Thursday at the Missouri River Event Center, 217 W. Missouri Ave., in Pierre. The meeting is open to the public, with public comment expected to begin in an open forum after 2 p.m. Central. GF&P's website states in-person or remote public comment is generally limited to three minutes.

To provide public comment in person or via Zoom, GF&P is requiring registration by 1 p.m. Central Thursday via email to Rachel Comes at rachel.comes@state.sd.us. Written comments can be submitted to GF&P by filling out a form on the GF&P website at https://gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/

According to the schedule, the meeting will last until 5 p.m. Central on Thursday and will reconvene from 8 a.m. Central to 12 p.m. Central on Friday.

GF&P staff is encouraging the Commission to purchase the Meade County property to build a 175-bay shooting range. The proposed site is along Elk Vale Road, approximately three miles north of the intersection of Elk Creek Road.

Rapid City businessman Jim Scull initiated a purchase agreement for the property in late 2020. He then transferred the purchase agreement to the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation. The foundation completed the transaction on March 25, 2021.

Proponents of the shooting range said it is a needed addition to West River because of proximity to the Northern Hills and Rapid City. It would include a long-range bay, an advanced range for competitive shooting and law enforcement training, and a hunter education building. Law enforcement and competition organizations would pay for use of those facilities. The general public would be able to access the shooting ranges with no admission charge, GF&P Secretary Kevin Robling has said.

Opponents said they are concerned with noise, safety, increased traffic on gravel roads, increased crime and the financial burden on Meade County for a facility that will mostly be used by Pennington County residents. They also say there are environmental concerns because the site is near the Elk Creek watershed.

Additional state funding for the proposed shooting range has passed the Senate. The funding bill will be heard in the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

