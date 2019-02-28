The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission will consider an administrative rule change today that would expand the hunting area for a bighorn sheep tag auctioned each year for tens of thousands of dollars.
During the meeting in Pierre, commissioners will consider the expansion of a special auction tag to include not only the Elk Mountain unit in Custer County but also a unit near the badlands in Pennington County.
In October 2018, Clayton Miller shot the world record ram in the Pennington County unit with a Pope and Young score of 209 1/8 inches.
Game, Fish and Parks officials aren't shy in saying they want to capitalize on that record ram to raise funds for South Dakota habitat.
"With the excitement around the world record ram harvested last year from that unit and the potential to harvest another great ram, this is an opportunity to generate habitat funds which will benefit the entire state," Tom Kirschenmann, Wildlife Division deputy director and chief of wildlife, said in an email to some stakeholders in the hunting community.
Tony Leif, director of the Wildlife Division, echoed those sentiments in a phone interview Wednesday with the Journal.
Leif said the idea originated with Game, Fish and Parks in order to "harvest the opportunity" to raise more funds for South Dakota wildlife. Gov. Kristi Noem is in favor of the idea, according to Leif, but it did not originate with her office.
Opponents say the change is happening too fast and without public comment. They argue that money from the tag currently earmarked exclusively for bighorn sheep would now also go toward pheasant habitat under the proposed change.
With the addition of the Badlands Unit and the possibility of shooting another record ram, the tag could be auctioned for upwards of $500,000.
The commission will vote on the change as an administrative action, meaning it will not go through the rule promulgation process, which allows for multiple public comment periods and can take several months.
"There isn't a formal public comment period, but we are taking comments," Leif said Wednesday. He pointed to the news release and an email to bighorn sheep stakeholders in the state that the department sent Tuesday to help get the word out about the proposal.
If the department had gone through the rule process with public comments for this change, it would extend past the auction date for this year's hunting tag. That tag is set to be sold — with or without the rule change — during the Wild Sheep Foundation Midwest Chapter banquet in Minneapolis on March 16-17.
Currently, money from the special auction tag — which has averaged more than $80,000 since its inception in 2013 — goes to help maintain the bighorn sheep population in South Dakota. Under the rule change, those funds will still go to help bighorn sheep in South Dakota, but the remaining funds will go to Governor Noem's newly announced Second Century habitat initiative.
Leif said the department is still working with the Wild Sheep Foundation to settle on how much of that funding will be used for bighorn sheep projects should the change go through. He said that dollars set aside for sheep projects would be at least $83,000 — roughly the average auction price since the tag started.
Second Century is largely focused on pheasant habitat and the title alludes to this past hunting season being the 100th in South Dakota.
Ross Swedeen, a member of South Dakota Big Game Coalition from Rapid City, wants the process to slow down.
"My only concern is the lack of public opinion giving consideration," he said.
Swedeen said the public should have a full opportunity to weigh the pros and cons of the change before it happens.
Dana Rogers, a hunter from Hill City, echoed those sentiments.
"I am in total support of the overall theme of Governor Noem's plan to fund wildlife habitat," said Rogers, noting, however, that this "smells like a money grab."
"It appears that they are taking that money that has been earmarked for bighorn sheep funds in western South Dakota and giving it to pheasant habitat in eastern South Dakota," he said.
Rogers said he plans to be in Pierre today to discuss with the commission other recommendations to help raise this money.