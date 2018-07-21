State Wildlife Division staff are looking at data for nonresident hunters. One early finding jumped out from the presentation Scott Simpson gave the Game, Fish & Parks Commission earlier this month: Numbers don’t seem to be there for a national comparison.
He found South Dakota hosted 486,953 visiting hunters during the 10 years of 2008 through 2017. The total doesn’t include those who bought shooting preserve licenses.
“We don’t have a great avenue set up to do it right now,” Simpson said about the need to collect more information.
Kevin Robling, who coordinates special projects for GF&P, said the commissioners need to figure out the level of detail they want.
“It is a good start,” said Gary Jensen, of Rapid City. He suggested putting a work group together “and see where it leads us.”
Robling said a work group would look deeper into residents and nonresidents.
Since then, Simpson provided some further answers in a recent Q&A.
Do the numbers reflect 2005-2015 throughout?
The spreadsheet covers the years 2008-2017, which would be the last 10 years of data for us. The charts on the PowerPoint are a bit of a hybrid. The nonresident age chart is based off the data we pulled for 2008-2017, while the resident chart (showing age of South Dakota hunters) is from some analysis we did a few years back and covers 2005-2015.
Any other numbers represented in the PowerPoint would be based off the 2008-2017 data.
The data show a wide difference between South Dakota women who hunt (3 percent) and U.S. women who hunt (19 percent). What do you see in those numbers?
As I said during my testimony, I am not sure why female hunters are so underrepresented. I am not able to find any information on female hunters and how often they hunt away from their home state.
I do suspect that much of the growth of female hunters happens around deer hunting, as that is the most readily available opportunity in most states.
Obviously a vast majority of the individuals who come to South Dakota are here for the pheasant hunting experience, so maybe the opportunities we provide do not line up well with the interest of most female hunters?
How does South Dakota’s ratio of resident/nonresident hunters compare to the national ratio of resident/nonresident?
I do not have this data and am not aware of a resource where I might be able to find it.