Game, Fish & Parks is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that recently occurred near Spearfish Canyon.
A woman died while snowmobiling with her family around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, said Shannon Percy, the Black Hills Trails district supervisor for the GF&P. The woman's name is not being released yet.
GF&P manages the snowmobile trails in the Black Hills National Forest, but the accident occurred off snowmobile trail #4 northwest of Spearfish Canyon, Percy said. But the agency has an agreement with the national forest to investigate all snowmobile accidents in the forest.
The agency often partners with local law enforcement, Percy said. In this case, Lawrence County's search and rescue team helped extract the woman.
GF&P is still investigating the cause of the accident, Percy said. The last snowmobile death in the Black Hills was in 2009, when a woman from Iowa hit a tree near the Wyoming border.