MADISON | An external review of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department's wildlife damage management and animal damage control programs found that most of those serviced by the programs were satisfied with its response.
The Wildlife Management Institute conducted the review and presented their findings to the Game, Fish and Parks Commission during a commission meeting Thursday in Madison.
Chris Smith with the Wildlife Management Institute, said a relatively low number of people that experience damage actually end up reporting it to the GF&P or request assistance through one of the programs.
Smith said it was hard to tell whether the low reporting rates were a result of people not being aware of the programs in existence or if they've simply realized that if you live in South Dakota, there's going to be some sort of wildlife impact to property.
Of those who did receive services within the past two years and were part of the random sample, more than 80% thought the GF&P's wildlife staff was very responsive or extremely responsive, Smith said.
Some of the recommendations resulting from the review include enhanced aerial control to stop some of the livestock predation events, according to Keith Fisk, the GF&P's wildlife damage program administrator, said during the meeting.
"The people who are requesting services and being served by wildlife damage specialists have very high regard with staff," Smith said.
Because of the past severe winters, staff simply get overwhelmed by the magnitude of work that faces them, Smith said.
Smith noted how Gov. Kristi Noem's office specifically asked the institute to look at whether wildlife damage programs should be transferred to another state or federal agency.
For example, the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, known as APHIS, conducts predator control in surrounding states, Smith said.
Smith noted that APHIS budgets are quite limited and if the programs were to transfer over to the federal agency, there would be ripple effects within GFP's staffing.
"So, we didn't think that would be such a good idea," Smith added.
The state Department of Agriculture doesn't have the staff, training or background necessary to oversee the programs either, Smith said.
"Our recommendation would be not to transfer program to any other entity," Smith said.
Bill Morris, with the Wildlife Management Institute, recommended the commission look at the use of decoy dogs and associated costs for coyote depredation. Morris also suggested that if thermal imaging is a route the commission intends to take, they need to make sure the tool is effective long term and tested before the investing in the equipment.
Overall, the review found the wildlife damage management program is "very sound," Morris said.
When asked whether or not the deer damage was related to deer population in the state, Morris said it is an issue other agencies he's worked with have wrestled with in the past.
"When you have a tough winter, there are too many deer no matter what. Then if you get a series of mild winters, the hunters are going to want more deer than are out there," he said.
He noted elk are a more challenging problem since they can damage on crops in open fields more so than deer, who typically cause a lot of damage to haystacks.
Elk were an issue in the southwestern region of the state, Morris said.
Producers and residents in the Black Hills area also noted that they're seeing more damage caused by black bears.
Morris said the institute does not have a population estimate of bears in the area.
He explained the increasing number of complaints related to black bears getting into garbage cans is not uncommon in other surrounding states, such as Montana.
Rather than black bears, Montana is dealing with more grizzly bears venturing out onto the plains. The bears are attracted by spilled grain, which Morris described as being like "popcorn" to grizzly bears.
Noem announced last May the Wildlife Management Institute would be conducting the external review of the state programs, which consisted of two surveys and a random sample of the state's landowners and producers, as well as a random sample of landowners and producers who have received wildlife damage management or animal damage control services within the past two years.
The Governor's Office approved a $97,800 contract with the Wildlife Management Institute to conduct the external review, according to the state's transparency website, opensd.gov.