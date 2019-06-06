PIERRE | After being deluged with more than 1,000 public comments, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks commission on Thursday quickly shot down a proposal to lift a famously peaceful Black Hills lake's no-wake restrictions.
Ken Edel, an angler living in Rapid City, petitioned the commission in April to raise Deerfield Lake's speed limit from 5 to 25 mph, saying faster speeds would make it more appealing to anglers. The proposal inspired fierce opposition from local residents and outdoor enthusiasts, who said fast-moving boats would ruin the tranquility of the area.
Pennington County Commissioners piped in Tuesday with a letter resisting the proposal, calling the potential loss of one of South Dakota's few remaining no-wake lakes "devastating."
"The peace and simple tranquility that results from no motorized boats will be a huge loss to those (who) enjoy shore fishing, canoeing, kayaking and other more serene activities," commissioners wrote.
Those in opposition also said that Deerfield's serenity fosters rare and sensitive wildlife, like bald eagles or ospreys, which could be scared off by loud motors.
Safety was also of concern. Black Hills Paddlers wrote a letter to the commission saying that fast-moving boats and water could jeopardize the safety of the many paddlers who canoe, kayak or paddle board on Deerfield.
Edel during the commission's public comment period dismissed the safety concerns, saying, "The boats are not going to run you over." Even raising the speed limit to 15 mph would help anglers, he argued. Of the 12 who testified to the commission on Thursday about the proposal, Edel was the only one in favor.
The commission didn't seem to buy his arguments. After Director of Wildlife Tony Leif told the commission that the state's GF&P Department was against the proposal, the commission unanimously voted it down with no debate.
The commission will reconvene for the second day of its monthly meeting on Friday.