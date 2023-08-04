The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission is considering the future of operations at the Custer State Park airport and is asking for comment from the public.

Immediate necessary repairs would require a significant financial investment by the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks. Within approximately seven years, the runway of the airport would require a complete rebuild, according to GFP.

The Custer State Park airport is the only airport managed by the State of South Dakota. Since the airport is on state property, it is not eligible for federal funding.

Wildland Fire does not utilize the airport for fire suppression activities. The public use of the airport is apparently minimal. The airport offers no amenities typically associated with municipal airports, such as fuel, car rental, or a staff person on site.

The Custer County airport, which is approximately 13 miles to the west, would continue to provide aviation services to the immediate area, including those flights that may be impacted with the loss of Custer State Park airport.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission is seeking public comment on the future operation of the Custer State Park airport for the next 60 days. Those who wish to comment may do so through the GFP public comment form. The comment period will end on September 29, 2023.

Visit gfp.sd.gov to submit public comment.