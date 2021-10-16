Ghost tours provide a unique look at Deadwood history

In the low light of Seth’s Cellar in the Bullock Hotel in Deadwood, small groups gather around a phone screen to see possible spirit orbs captured in a photograph.
Some try to debunk the idea while others are excited to see the possibility first-hand.
Kate McGraw, though, helps the analysis with her experience as a ghost tour guide through the Bullock Hotel.
“I always believed in the paranormal anyway, I always believed that there was another side, but there’s evidence here when we do these tours,” she said just before a tour Oct. 8. “We see orbs, we see faces.”
McGraw started learning about the history of the Bullock Hotel and its alleged hauntings as her late husband played Seth Bullock for reenactments.
She said she started doing ghost tours about five years ago when she came on a tour herself. She said her tour guide started training her and then started doing it, too.
McGraw said she’s had some paranormal experiences since doing the ghost tours and has even had photos taken of her with faces of apparitions or orbs around her.
She said she also learns new things on each tour and experiences new happenings, like an apparition of a man behind a woman pushing her baby in a stroller, an image in a mirror, and a cat.
McGraw said she’s a paranormal enthusiast and just likes to have fun with it.
“I enjoy interacting with the people. I enjoy educating them about some of the history that goes on in Deadwood that went on a long time ago,” she said. “I enjoy talking about Seth Bullock and his relationship with Teddy Roosevelt.”
McGraw incorporates history into her tours. The history of the Bullock Hotel, started by Seth Bullock who served as Deadwood’s first appointed sheriff.
The Fairmont Hotel also uses history in its ghost tours, but focuses on the brothels and previous owners. The hotel started out as a Victorian brothel, bar and gambling hall in 1898.
Ron Russo, outgoing owner of the Fairmont, said he had a ghostly experience in 1995 after buying the building in 1989. After that, the story got picked up by magazines, newspapers and TV shows.
He said there was enough interest he was able to start doing tours, which began around 2011 or 2012. He said because he’s into history, he incorporated it while finalizing the tours.
“I thought that a ghost tour could be empty, if they don’t see a ghost, what the hell are they doing there, so to speak,” Russo said. “I made sure that everything was combined with historical accuracy and history about the building, the brothels, the murders, the suicides, all of that culminates into what makes it a ghostly place.”
Russo said one of his favorite stories is about Prentis “Vinegar Bill” Bernard who was shot in the hotel after one of the girls he liked that worked at the brothel was serving another customer.
“It’s part of the building and it shows the stupidity of the times, with alcohol and stuff like that, jealousy, alcohol,” he said.
Russo said he also likes the story of Marguerite “Maggie” Broadwater, who he said is the one who showed up in his bedroom in 1995 and started it all.
Broadwater tried to die by suicide in August 1907 by jumping out a third-floor window and died from internal injuries.
During the Oct. 8 tour, guides showed a video of people doing their own paranormal investigation that showed a fingerprint on a phone screen. One of the tour guides said they got chills when they saw it. The other immediately left the hotel that night.
Ghost tours are done nightly at 8:30 p.m. for $20. The Bullock Hotel tours are at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday night in the winters. In the summers they tour at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
