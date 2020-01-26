Gibbs' service made a difference

Gibbs was never injured in combat. But he wasn't necessarily one of the lucky ones. He came down with both dengue fever and hepatitis while he was overseas and he even had to have his appendix removed in less than ideal conditions.

"The surgery was on a stretcher sitting on C-ration boxes with one light bulb," Gibbs said. "The doctors had just worked on a patrol that had been shot up really bad from eight thirty until midnight and they brought me in and asked what was wrong with me. When they said 'appendicitis' the doctor said, 'Damn civilian disease.'"

The recovery from his surgery was supposed to take six weeks, but Gibbs knew that he risked being reassigned if he didn't get back to his division so after only four weeks, he caught a ride on a flat boat.

"I couldn't get a plane across. I don't know why I did that. We didn't have any way of defending ourselves," Gibbs said. Their signal man was drunk so since Gibbs knew how to work the lights, they gave him a ride across so he wouldn't be transferred to another outfit.

Gibbs said he didn't have advice for today's military men and women because he doesn't know what they go through each day. He has a lot of respect for today's military members.