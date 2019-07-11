Searchers found the body of a 5-year-old girl Wednesday in swollen Cherry Creek on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation, according to the sheriff of Ziebach County.
Sheriff Gary Cudmore said the girl was reported missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday after apparently being swept away while playing in the creek. Cudmore said the investigation into the girl’s death is being handled by the FBI.
Dozens of official and volunteer searchers from local, county, state and tribal entities deployed searchers on foot and on horseback along the banks of the creek, in boats and in an airplane. The search was eventually expanded into the Cheyenne River, of which Cherry Creek is a tributary.
The girl’s body was finally found at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday by volunteer searchers who were on a bridge over Cherry Creek, Cudmore said. Two men plunged into the creek to retrieve the body, and authorities converged on the spot, which Cudmore said was about 25 miles east of Howes.
“They did a prayer over her,” Cudmore said. “Everyone was very respectful of her and respectful of the family members.”
Cudmore said Cherry Creek receives flows from other swollen streams to the west, which contributed in recent days to the creek's rising waters. He estimated that the spot where the body was found was one-half to three-quarters of a mile downstream from where the girl entered the water.
The girl’s name had not yet been released by authorities as of Thursday morning.
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier issued a statement about the incident via news release Thursday. Frazier commended "the volunteers and tribal agencies that never gave up and searched tirelessly through the night," and he extended specific thanks to the South Dakota Governor’s Office, the state Department of Game, Fish & Parks, and the FBI.
"My heart is with the family that is suffering from the loss of a loved one and I ask for privacy of the family during this difficult time," Frazier said.