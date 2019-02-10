A weekend search party with more than 50 people, a helicopter and seven dogs was not able to find missing 9-year-old girl Serenity Dennard.
Officials plan to regroup on Monday and hope for a break in a weather in order to melt some of the deep snow and make search conditions more bearable with warming temperatures.
Dennard ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 3. Staff at the Children's Home searched for her before calling 911 at 12:26 p.m.
More than 200 people and 14 specialty dogs have participated in the now week-long search for Dennard.
On Sunday, 56 people and six dogs searched throughout the day.
The Pennington County Water Rescue Team was called in on Sunday after some dogs showed interest in a small creek. Crews broke through the ice to search the water underneath but did not find Dennard.
This weekend search crews were aided by seven new dogs from four states that specialize in finding both live and dead scents in the search for Dennard, according Willie Whelchel, chief deputy at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Two each came from South Dakota, Wyoming and Iowa, and one came from Colorado. Those dog teams are now headed home.
One dog could not work on Sunday after its paws were injured the day before.
A helicopter was flying to help with the search over the weekend weekend, but it was grounded by fog early Sunday morning. It was able to take off Sunday afternoon.
The community of Rockerville has banded together to support searchers with The Gaslight and Marco's Pizza providing meals throughout the weekend.