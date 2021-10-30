Glow Walk to support homeless, runaway youth Monday

There will likely be more than 460 homeless students in Rapid City Area Schools come Monday.

Anita Deranleau, coordinator for the McKinney-Vento program — a federal program that distributes funds to schools to help cover services — said the number of students that qualify for the program increases on a weekly basis.

"When I come back to work, our number is zero. Then we start to identify students as they come back to school and each week the number builds," Deranleau said.

In January, that number was 447. In 2020, there were 332 runaways with 1,949 reports of missing runaway youth in Pennington County. Nationwide, there are about 4.2 million youth ages 13 to 25 experiencing homelessness every year.

In order to support and bring awareness to runaway and homeless youth, the Homeless Coalition Youth Task Force will host a Glow Walk at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The task force is a subcommittee of the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition.

The walk will be followed by a proclamation at the 6:30 p.m. Rapid City Council meeting proclaiming November as National Runaway Prevention Month in Rapid City.

Homeless Coalition Administrator Christina Capobianco said not only will the walk serve as visual awareness for youth runaways and homelessness, but it will have an educational component as well. During the walk, participants will stop by the Hope Center and WAVI to hear from representatives from each organization as well as OneHeart, Cornerstone, McKinney-Vento, Lutheran Social Services and more.

"Everyone is welcome, but we really do want to get youth to attend," Capobianco said. "It's a way to raise awareness and share the resources that are available. It helps put names and faces to organizations."

She said homelessness doesn't look a lot of ways people think it does. She said it can be people doubled up living with 20 people.

"It's a form of housing insecurity," she said.

For the National Runaway Prevention month, as well as the Hunger and Homeless Awareness week within November, the coalition will host at least one event each week.

Events include a documentary screening of "American Street Kid" at the Cave Collective Nov. 9, a candlelight vigil Nov. 16, and a closet event Nov. 23.

Deranleau said one of the almost definite signs of a homeless students is a hesitancy to give an address or identify where they're living. Anything else is fairly individual, she said.

Deranleau said if students or adults think a student or youth is homeless or finds out they are, they should ask if they are connected with the McKinney-Vento program. If they aren't, they can call 605-431-8414.

"The only barrier to getting in school is if you've been expelled," she said. "Every other barrier, I can take away."

Registration for the Glow Walk begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, where participants will gather on the steps. Those attending are asked to wear green or glow sticks, which will be provided.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.