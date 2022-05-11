Godsell named commander of National Guard Civil Support Team

Lt. Col. Allen Godsell, a South Dakota native with roots on a Sturgis farm, assumed command of the South Dakota National Guard’s 82nd Civil Support Team during a ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base last week.

In a military career that has spanned 31 years and multiple countries, Godsell considers himself fortunate to be serving his home state and the 82nd Civil Support Team.

“I’m the most blessed individual in the state,” he said. “We have a federal mission, and we have a state mission, and being able to concentrate on that state mission — being able to be at home and be with friends and family — that’s a blessing that not many get to have. So I'm highly fortunate.”

The 82nd CST, the state’s all-hazard response team, is capable of detecting chemical, biological, radiological and explosive materials, and responds to incidents of local, state and national significance. They also provide support to civilian authority and agencies such as local fire departments, police and sheriff departments, county emergency management and other first-responder agencies.

This team is important, Godsell said, because they offer detection capabilities to smaller communities that may not have the resources of larger cities.

Plant explosions, railroad car derailments and dangerous chemicals are just a few scenarios the team responds to. They’re a resource to call “to say this is what it is,” Godsell said, and what needs to be done next. They’re the immediate phone call, he said — a quick response, ready to roll on a few minutes’ notice “to go out and work with these communities so that we can protect property and life.”

Godsell joined the South Dakota National Guard in 1998 when he retrained as an intelligence analyst for the 109th Engineer Battalion, after having served as an electronics communications specialist when he enlisted in 1991.

He recalled a young high school kid who needed to get serious, and the time of Operation Desert Shield, “when there was a lot of interest in joining the military," including his own.

From 1991-1995 he served on active duty in Colorado and South Korea before joining the SDNG in 1998, while simultaneously earning his degree in social science and military science from Black Hills State University. He graduated in 2001, receiving his officer’s commission as an engineer officer for ROTC.

He completed officer training at Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri before joining the already-deployed 842nd Engineer Company in Iraq, where he served as platoon leader from 2003-2004. From there he would accept a position with the SDNG working with their Innovative Readiness Training program from 2004-2006 before being selected as the state’s first bilateral officer, putting together the SDNG’s State Partnership Program with Suriname, where he was stationed until 2009.

After three years of working international relations, Godsell returned home to take command of the 842nd Engineer Company and deployed as their commander to Afghanistan from 2011-2012. Upon returning to South Dakota, he transferred to the 196th RTI and took command of the Headquarters Detachment from 2012-2014. He then served in various administrative officer positions until being selected as the SDNG adjutant general’s executive officer in 2020.

Godsell’s diverse experience is rooted in “taking care of people,” he said, an understanding that has primed him for his new command.

His experience has also brought a broadened perspective of the National Guard organization as a whole. Godsell sees it as an organization integrated into communities in ways people don’t even realize. It’s about those relationships, he said, from the Governor’s office to the guy pulling maintenance.

“The guard is your brother, your sister, your cousin, your neighbor,” he said. “That's what makes us unique, is that we live right here with you.”

Commanding the 82nd CST is a responsibility Godsell sees as an opportunity to guide talents and skills in a way “that protects the larger community.”

“That's just a blessing to be able to be part of that team, and to make sure that we're ready to do what we need to do," he said.

Being able to do that in this community, he said, is a privilege he appreciates.

“They really back the soldiers in the National Guard,” he said, “and we're completely blessed to have the support of all the communities that we do.”

Godsell said South Dakota can rest easy knowing they have one of the best National Guards in the country.

“And knowing that when we go out there, we have all that support, that’s a blessing, and I thank them for that,” he said.

