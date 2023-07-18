Godsmack will expand their already stacked North American tour into the fall with a new string of new dates, including a stop in Rapid City on October 1 with special guests I Prevail and FLATBLACK featuring Jason Hook, former lead singer of Five Finger Death Punch.

The outing will be in support of Godsmack’s recently released album Lighting Up the Sky — their first studio album in five years. Meanwhile, I Prevail will be supporting their 2022 LP, True Power.

An artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 19. A venue pre-sale begins Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. local time, while general ticket sales begin Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets will be available online at TheMonument.Live or in person at the Bluepeak Ticket Offices.