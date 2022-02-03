Gold mining projects expand in Northern Hills

Lawrence County Commissioners approved a conditional use permit last week to allow the Coeur Wharf mine near Lead to expand operations by an additional 47 acres.

According to the conditional use permit application, the new area — called the Wharf Boston Expansion — is located to the south of the existing Wharf Mine. The application says the 47.4-acre area is accessed by Wharf Road and Nevada Gulch Road, and is approximately one mile north of the Terry Peak Ski Area.

Total production in the expanded area is estimated to produce 175 tons of material and will produce both gold and silver.

"Mining in the expansion area is anticipated to increase the mine life by one to three years, thus extending the total mine life until 2028 to potentially 2030," the application said.

The expanded area will use the same techniques as before for the Wharf Mine. It will include open-pit mining and overburden disposal. The material will be transported to the mine's existing heap-leach facility for processing. Heap-leaching is where mined ore is crushed, piled on giant pads and treated with a cyanide solution to leach out the precious metals. The cyanide and water used at the site is retained in a closed-loop system.

"Processing gold and silver at the Wharf Mine processing plant will not substantially change as a result of the Boston Expansion project," the company said. "Ore will continue to be milled at Wharf's crushing plants, and gold will be heap-leached on heap-leach pads."

According to a report from the Black Hills Pioneer, 20 letters were submitted to the county in support of the expansion and one letter was against the plan.

Another company in Lawrence County filed paperwork last month with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources signaling its intent to explore for gold near the ghost town of Maitland.

Dakota Territory Resource Corporation, which is based in Lead, submitted an Exploration Notice of Intent with the state agency on Jan. 13 for the Richmond Hill program. The notice states the company is planning to explore for gold deposits on private land near Maitland, with up to 16 one-acre drill pads hosting five holes each.

The Notice of Intent states each hole could be drilled vertically, or in some instances horizontally, to a maximum depth/length of 5,000 feet.

Since the project is on private land, no permit is needed from the state for the drilling. However, regulators can place certain restrictions on the project.

The company claims the drilling sites would be along existing roads, but with the possibility of disturbing one trail by clearing vegetation and widening the trail. The drilling rigs would be on large trucks using core and reverse circulation methods, the notice states.

This is the second exploratory project for Dakota Territory Resource in recent months. The company announced in November another project on private land near Maitland where they plan up to seven one-acre drill pads hosting 10 holes each and drilling to a depth of 10,000 feet.

Dakota Territory Resource has filed a land reclamation plan where disturbed topsoil will be used for regrading and the company would reseed vegetation. All drill holes are required to be plugged.

The company was also required to submit a Cultural Resources Report and lease agreements with the landowners. Those documents are not public. State law prohibits public release of these types of reports, as the state considers them to be confidential.

Dakota Territory Resource Corporation owns eight mineral properties and has a combined ownership and/or surface lease on more than 19,000 acres in the Black Hills. The properties are all located within the Homestake District in the Northern Hills.

The company says the Black Hills is a "low-cost jurisdiction" and cites South Dakota's willingness to work with mining and exploratory companies. The company's website says "South Dakota's exploration and mining regulations are reasonable and comparable to other mining jurisdictions within the United States."

The newest drilling project from Dakota Territory Resources joins three other companies who plan to continue gold exploration in the Black Hills.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.