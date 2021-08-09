Gold Star Families Memorial to be installed in Sturgis next year

STURGIS | Downtown Sturgis will soon be home to a monument honoring family members who have dealt with the ultimate sacrifice of losing a loved one in the line of military service.

The Sturgis City Council gave the approval in October for a monument to be constructed at Main Street and Harley-Davidson Way to honor Gold Star Families, a national group of families and relatives who have someone in their family who died while in active service to the military.

The monument is a program of the Hershel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, which has placed 86 monuments and has another 76 in progress across the United States.

Alex Nauert, director of programs for the Foundation, said Monday the Sturgis monument should be installed during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

"We're just really thankful that we're here in Sturgis this year. We have a great relationship with the city and we're extremely honored to be able to have the opportunity to be able to bring a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument here to Sturgis to honor those families who have sacrificed a loved one for our freedom," Nauert said.