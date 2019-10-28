Rapid City's first luxury movie theater will officially open its doors Friday, and crews were busy last week putting the finishing touches on the extensively renovated Golden Ticket Cinemas near Rushmore Mall.
The seven-screen theater features a total renovation and remodel, comfortable reclining seats in each auditorium, upgraded 7.1 true surround sound, food service and a beer/wine bar.
Golden Ticket Cinemas President John Bloemeke was in Rapid City last week gearing up for the grand opening. The event will kick off at 11 a.m. Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and free giveaways.
"We are very excited to bring this to Rapid City. We are taking the movie-going experience to the next level with family-friendly service and amenities that all will able to enjoy at an affordable price," Bloemeke said.
One of the best things, Bloemeke said, is that the seating for each theater will be reserved. Those who are wanting to attend a movie can go online to reserve their seats or use one of the kiosks in the front lobby.
"That way you don't have to worry about getting to the theater extremely early and wait in a line to get the tickets," he said. "You will know what your seat is and be able to chose ahead of time where it is that you want to sit."
The stellar service won't stop there, General Manager Michael Hartley said.
"We want our patrons to get the best in customer service when they come to see a movie," Hartley said. "Immediately, when people walk in the doors, there is a totally new feel to the theater. The new colors, concession stand equipment, the whole outlay of the building will be different than what they've seen before."
The new theater has been designed with customer convenience and entertainment as a goal, Bloemeke said.
"This will be the same kind of theater you might see in a city like Denver or Houston," Bloemeke said.
He also pointed out that the company keeps ticket prices at a competitive level and will have discounts on Tuesday nights that lower the price on tickets and concession items.
"We really want everyone to be able to afford to experience movies like this," Bloemeke said.
Golden Ticket Cinema is located at 350 E Disk Drive. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit https://rapidcity.gtcinemas.com/