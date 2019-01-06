Local heroes were recognized in September at the second annual Spirit of Heroism Awards Dinner.
About 120 members of the community, military and first responders attended the event on Sept. 14. According to event organizer and host Jessica Benson, there were 18 nominees this year and three award recipients.
Benson is a senior at Stevens High School and Miss South Dakota's Outstanding Teen.
Award winners were Ron Terviel, Bob Weinert and Dustin Jespersen.
Other nominees were James Johns, Spenser Braun, Ron Freeser, Johnathan Hahm, Dillon Harrison, Alyssa Yaeckel, Sarah Jackson, Gary Sortland, Nathan Johnson, Kerry Engelmann, Bobby McMillian, Christian Garcia, Billi Engelmann, Willy Garcia and Mary Kate Bailey.
Each nominee received a gift bag. The award winners also received a handmade quilt designed by students in the Rapid City School district.
Black Hills FCU employees donate over $3K
In September, Black Hills Federal Credit Union employees helped support local organizations working to improve lives in their communities.
Through projects/fundraisers, employees raised $3,000 for the American Heart Association, Children’s Miracle Network at Sanford Children’s Hospital and local animal shelters, according to a news release from the company.
During their fundraiser for the American Heart Association, employees purchased whipped cream pies to throw at BHFCU’s managers. Employees donated $1,000 to support the organization’s Black Hills and Central South Dakota Heart Walks.
Employees also donated $1,000 to the Children’s Miracle Network at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls as part of Miracle Jeans Day; and $1,000 to animal shelters across South Dakota. They also held a clothing drive for Dress for Success–Black Hills.
Rapid City director wins leadership award
The executive director of the Freedom Lodge in Rapid City recently won a 2018 Hopa Mountain Citizen Leadership Award.
A news release from the Freedom Lodge says the awards are given annually "to recognize the exemplary community service of groups and individuals."
Dr. Ruby Gibson was recognized for her work with the Freedom Lodge, where she has spent more than 25 years training and healing Native American people suffering from historical trauma.
Gibson founded Freedom Lodge in 1981; she serves many roles, including fundraising, project development, education and training, according to the news release.
The nonprofit is committed to the healing and wellness of indigenous people, including South Dakota's nine Native American reservations.
For more information, visit www.freedomlodge.org.