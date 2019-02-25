The Interior community is holding a fundraiser to support one of its firefighters who was seriously injured in a gas explosion.
Matt Harvey was hurt in a gas explosion accident while working in North Dakota, according to a news release from the Interior Volunteer Fire Department.
Harvey suffered burns on 68 percent of his body. A gofundme page for Harvey says the accident was in mid-January, and he is still at the Regions Hospital Burn Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Harvey has been a member of the Interior Volunteer Fire Department since 1986. To help him and his family manage the cost of medical care, travel to and from Minnesota and lodging while there, the fire department canceled its annual pancake feed and will instead hold a free-will donation supper to benefit Harvey.
The event starts at 5 p.m. March 2 at the Interior Fire Station, 117 Sixth Ave., Interior. There will be live and silent auctions, and music from The Sad & Lonesome Boys band. All proceeds will go to Harvey and his family, according to the release.
Those unable to attend the event can donate at his GoFundMe at gofundme.com/matt-harvey or at any Black Hills Federal Credit Union by requesting the Matt Harvey Benefit.
Cards and letters can be sent to Interior Fire Department, c/o Matt Harvey, PO Box 35, Interior, SD 57750-0035. For more information or to donate to the event auctions, visit facebook.com/InteriorVFD or call Katie Johnston at 515-0128, Rhonda Vogelsgang at 441-7209, Kim Carlbom at 441-6383 or any member of the Interior fire department.
Volunteer lauded for work with young professionals group
The Helpline Center and Black Hills Urgent Care named one of Rapid City's young professionals as the December 2018 Volunteer of the Month.
Kelli Kabrud, who was nominated by the Rapid City Young Professionals Group, received the recognition, according to a news release from the Helpline Center.
Volunteer of the Month recognizes outstanding individuals "who make the community stronger through volunteerism," according to the release. The program is sponsored by the Helpline Center and Black Hills Urgent Care, a division of Black Hills Surgical Hospital.
Kabrud has been a part of the Young Professionals Group since 2015. Through her role on the YPG Steering Committee, Kabrud coordinates monthly volunteer activities for the group's Community Involvement subcommittee. Volunteer efforts in the last year have included a Habitat for Humanity work site, Adopt-A-Creek Clean up with the Nature Conservancy, and Feeding South Dakota and Kids Against Hunger.
She also helped coordinate making cards for My Golden Valentine, dyeing Easter eggs with WellFully, and helped with the YFS Monster Bash and Scare in the Square.
“Kelli works tirelessly to find opportunities to get Young Professionals in Rapid City connected to volunteering. While there are some organizations the group partners with annually, she does not stop there,” Shiloh Francis, with the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce, said in the news release. “She finds needs and uses the YPG resources to fill them in the community. It is through her leadership and a dynamic group of involved committee members the YPG has gained a reputation of volunteers who show up and do great work.”
Helpline Center and Black Hills Urgent Care presented Kabrud with a framed certificate and Helpline Center T-shirt, gifts from Black Hills Urgent Care and a letter of appreciation from Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender. The Helpline Center will also recognize her at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards banquet on May 21 at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center.
Rapid City nurse wins national award
A nurse at Regional Health Rapid City Regional Hospital has received a national award for her care.
Samantha Loen, a registered nurse, received the DAISY Award, which is presented to nurses across the United States "who go above and beyond for their patients and community," according to a news release from the hospital.
Loen received nominations from a patient and two family members. They commented on her thorough assessments, sense of humor and ability to connect with patients.
“The care she provided my dad was top notch. Her assessment skills and care are 100% thorough; she does not miss a beat! She knows how to relate to her patients and meet them where they are,” said the family member of a former patient. “Mostly, I want to thank her for her advocacy. She kept dad’s medical team informed and helped make decisions regarding his care.”